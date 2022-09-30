



Unitcode:Machine has had quite a momentous year since the 2021 release of the electro/industrial act’s highly acclaimed Themes For a Collapsing Empire, all leading up to the latest announcement of the band’s signing with eminent imprint COP International. Having been on the label’s radar since 2020 at the recommendation of James Perry (Ashes Fallen), Unitcode:Machine’s Eric Kristoffer has been hard at work on the follow-up to Themes…, first releasing the Falling Down Remixes EP, and subsequently embarking on the Consumer:Dogma Tour with fellow industrial act Finite Automata this past summer. “My first experience with the label was from purchasing Battery’s album Aftermath at my local Best Buy as a teenager,” Kristoffer explains as he expresses his excitement to be part of the COP roster, “having the opportunity to be part of the history of a label that influenced me so much is a dream realized.” The Falling Down Remixes EP saw Unitcode:Machine collaborating with Dwayne Dassing (Mentallo & The Fixer, Kosmonaut, bEnESTroPHe) on the exclusive track “I’m Still Alive,” as well as being remixed by the likes of Batavia, Steven OLaf, Glass Apple Bonzai, Antonym, and Stabbing Westward; that latter association continues now as Christopher Hall is serving as producer for the forthcoming Unitcode:Machine album, he and Kristoffer having met and conversed in the alley next to the Metro in Chicago during ColdWaves IX in 2021. ReGen Magazine Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel most recently conducted an InterView with Eric Kristoffer at this year’s ColdWaves X event in Chicago, with the article expected to appear in the coming weeks.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)