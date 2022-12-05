



With a new full-length album currently in production, Texas-based electro/industrial act Unitcode:Machine also takes a look back to the past with the release of a newly remastered edition of 2019’s Tyranny album. The album’s themes revolve around mental health care, gun violence, and political corruption, which at the time of its original release marked it as Unitcode:Machine’s most overtly political record; remixed and remastered by founder Eric Kristoffer, the artist comments that “This version fully grasps the original vision I had for the album and meets my expectations.” Appearing as guest drummers on the album are Dre Robinson (Databomb, Skinny Puppy, Cylab) on “Madness” and Antonym on “Tyranny,” along with a guest vocal performance on “Before the Darkness” by Alex Virlios (Hallowed Hearts, Blue Images). The 2022 edition of Tyranny was released digitally on December 2 via Bandcamp under the artist’s own CodeViolationMedia imprint, with limited quantities of the original 2019 CD still available.







As stated, Kristoffer is currently working on the follow-up to Unitcode:Machine’s highly acclaimed Themes For a Collapsing Empire, released in August 2021. The new album will be produced by Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward), and is expected to be released in 2023 via COP International.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)