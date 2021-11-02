



Electro and industrial/rock act Unitcode:Machine follows up on this year’s release of Themes For a Collapsing Empire with the announcement of a new remix EP. Focusing on the album’s “Falling Down” single, the EP also includes the exclusive track “I’m Still Alive,” a collaboration with Dwayne Dassing (Mentallo & The Fixer, Kosmonaut, bEnESTroPHe); among the remixers for “Falling Down” are Batavia, Steven OLaf, Antonym, Glass Apple Bonzai, and Stabbing Westward. “I’m extremely excited to have had the opportunity to have my track remixed by Stabbing Westward and collaborate with Dwayne Dassing,” states Unitcode:Machine founder Eric Kristoffer, “Stabbing Westward was one of the bands that was a gateway into the industrial music genre for me, and Mentallo and the Fixer were a huge influence on my taste and early writing. I’m honored that they both took the time to work with me on this, and really everyone who put time on their remixes are some of the best folks in the community as well.” The Falling Down Remixes EP will be released on November 5, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp, where Stabbing Westward’s remix can be preview streamed; a visualizer for the remix can also be viewed on YouTube. Stabbing Westward’s I Am Nothing EP is also due for release on November 5 via COP International, available to pre-order now on Bandcamp.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)