



Unitcode:Machine and Finite Automata have announced that they will be joining forces in the summer of 2022 for the Consumer:Dogma Tour. From June 3 to July 2, the two rising stars of the underground scene will be delivering a one-two punch of darkened electro/industrial, hitting such cities as Washington, DC, Boston, Chicago, Kansas City, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, and more. A tour long in the planning, Consumer:Dogma celebrates the 2021 release of Unitcode:Machine’s Themes For a Collapsing Empire and the Falling Down Remixes companion; though it has been six years since the release of Finite Automata’s Second Circle EP, front man and producer Mod Eschar has kept busy as a prominent DJ and promoter in the Atlanta scene. As well, Eschar has maintained an active presence online with his Sputnik! and Super Kawaii Music Video Happy Hour shows on Twitch, all the while writing new material for a future release from Finite Automata. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the bands’ respective websites.





Unitcode:Machine

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Finite Automata

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)