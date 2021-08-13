



With a new album to mark the Glaswegian electro/rock band’s return after a 14-year hiatus, Union of Knives has unveiled the single “A Moth that Found a Flame.” Blending the post-punk and pre-alt. rock accessibility of U2 with the electronic grooves and textures of Massive Attack, the song marks the fifth single from the long-awaited Endless From the Start, with themes revolving around both the healthy and unhealthy effects of “addictive solitude.” The single is available in an edited form via Bandcamp, released today, August 13.







Originally scheduled for release on June 4 via Disco Piñata, the digital and CD editions of Endless From the Start are due to appear on September 4, with the limited edition white vinyl version expected to appear in October pending production at vinyl pressing plants in the wake of the global crisis; the final release date is scheduled for November 12. The previous singles – “There’s a River,” “High On Account of 0,” “Like Butterflies,” and “A Tall Tale” – are all available to preview stream, as well as individual purchase; “A Tall Tale” features a performance by Helen Marnie of Ladytron. Remixes of the previous four singles created by Martin “Youth” Glover, Pato Watson, and Jonny Scott have also been released. Endless From the Start marks the first album release from Union of Knives since Violence & Birdsong, released in 2006 via Relentless Records.





Union of Knives

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Disco Piñata

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)