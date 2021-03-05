



Returning after a 14-year hiatus, Glaswegian electro/rock act Union of Knives has released a music video for “Like Butterflies,” the second single off the new album, Endless From the Start. Following the earlier release of “A Tall Tale,” vocalist/producer/songwriter Chris Gordon states that the track “purrs away with a groove that weirdly takes me back to a youth listening to Talking Heads and Prince,” while secondary vocalist Ant Thomaz says the song “wants you to dance and get out of your cocoon already.” As a song with a dance-heavy beat dealing in chill polyrhythms and swaying bodies, the video follows suit, created in collaboration with improvisational dancer and choreographer Alexandra Tsiapi, with Gordon commenting that Thomaz felt she “could express something physically that we do our best to express with words and weird noises.”







Endless From the Start is due for release on June 4 via Disco Piñata in digital, CD, and limited edition white vinyl formats, with autographed vinyl copies limited to 500 copies; pre-orders for the album are available via Bandcamp. The album features a guest performance by Union of Knives drummer Peter Kelly’s band mate in Ladytron, Helen Marnie, who appears on the tracks “A Little Life” and the previous “A Tall Tale” single.





Union of Knives

Disco Piñata

Helen Marnie

Alexandra Tsiapi

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)