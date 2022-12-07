



Cleveland-based electro/punk act UNIITY has announced details for a forthcoming full-length record, titled Her Teeth. Preceded by the “One Step (Closer to the Edge)” single released on November 25, the project is the brainchild of 19-year-old Raven Clark, who presents a gritty and viciously experimental sound that blends elements of hip-hop, techno, metal, and hardcore punk, with themes drawing heavily from the artist’s experiences as a woman of color in the LGBTQ+ community. The “One Step (Closer to the Edge)” single marks the first taste of what Her Teeth will be presenting, the single offering “a glimpse of my unapologetic and raw anger towards the complexities of being a black woman in the music industry and hints at the abuse I and many single mothers in my community encountered.” She goes on to say, “The constant belittling remarks, racism, over-sexualization at a young age, and the lack of credit is just the surface of the things I, and many other musicians of color, constantly battle,” calling the single an anthem of empowerment for those who have endured such abuses. A music video filmed by Trigger Happy Production to appear later this month. The single follows the HIIVES EP released this past March and is currently available via Bandcamp and Spotify. Produced by Clark with Joshua Hall (Phyuture Phyx) and Shay Magleby (sickboy), Her Teeth is planned for release on May 12, 2023, with Clark joined by band mate William Blake.





UNIITY

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)