



This past May saw the release of “Pleading (The Haunting of Scars),” the latest single from industrial and alt. rock act Unhappily Ever Now; now, the band has unveiled a new synth-infused remix of the track created by Rabbit Junk. Released today, July 7, the remix highlights the original song’s striking melodies and the vocal interplay between songwriters Stephen Watson and Maria V, but emphasizing a more driving rhythm and synthwave vibe that the band states “beautifully captures the raw emotion of the original and translates it into a sound perfect for any club night.” Accompanied by a visualizer that can be viewed on YouTube, the Rabbit Junk remix of “Pleading” can be found on Bandcamp and all major digital outlets. A full production music video is in the works, with plans to arrive later in the summer.











“Pleading (The Haunting of Scars)” was released on May 5, marking the first new material from Unhappily Ever Now following the 2021 self-titled EP, not including Remixes (2022) and the Lo-Fi Live album released this past February. Written by Watson with the lyrics and melodies co-written with Maria V, the song was mixed and produced by The Joy Thieves members James Scott and Dan Milligan.







Most recently, Rabbit Junk released the “Unknown O S T” single on June 30, the artist’s first new material following the highly acclaimed late 2022 album Apocalypse For Beginners, along with the Kodeseven Remix of album track “Love is Hell.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)