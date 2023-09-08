



Industrial and alt. rock act Unhappily Ever Now is steadily revealing remixes for the “Pleading (The Haunting of Scars)” single, with today seeing the song treated by Stabbing Westward keyboardist Walter Flakus. Following up on the May release of the original track and the Rabbit Junk remix in July, the new remix takes on a darker, more insidious bass-driven waltz, with Stephen Watson’s original melodies leading into a bombastic and powerful chorus that places greater emphasis on Maria V’s vocal accompaniment. Now available via Bandcamp, the Stabbing Westward remix of “Pleading” arrives in the midst of a short North American tour, with the band performing tonight, September 8, at Soundstage in Baltimore with Chicago electro/industrial artist I Ya Toyah, and support from Baltimore/DC industrial/rock band 51 Peg; more information can be found on the Facebook event page.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)