



The Russian invasion of Ukraine trudges into its second year, and artists and musicians continue to speak out against the injustice in support of the Ukrainian people; among them are Brooklyn’s Dystopiarch and Ukrainian electro/industrial duo BlazerJacket, each having recently released a new single for the cause.

Released on April 3, “Like Hell” presents Dystopiarch’s blend of various modes of darkwave, post-punk, and gothic-tinged synthpop, with a visual aesthetic inspired by the primitive cut-and-paste style of early ’80s hardcore. The track’s themes extend to the wider scope of the causes of dystopia, targeting the banality and complacency of modern culture and society driven by consumerism and celebrity – attitudes that allow conflicts like the Ukrainian/Russian war to occur. The artist expresses that proceeds from “Like Hell” and all subsequent singles will go to benefit Ukrainian citizens via CARE.org, with the song now available on Bandcamp via the 4LT4RS Media imprint.







Following the “Get Out,” “They Ruined My Home Again,” and “Freedom or Death” singles in 2022, BlazerJacket hits even harder with the Terrorstate EP. Of the EP, the duo of Denis Cherryman and Hybri.Mod state that Putin is not the sole enemy in the conflict, pointing out the results of a sociological survey, which finds that a significant percentage of the Russian citizenry either support or tolerate the invasion; although such results can (and should) be discussed, the wider implication stands that accountability in any war rarely resides with a single individual. With the EP also featuring the latter two of the aforementioned singles alongside the title track, Terrorstate was released on March 24 and is available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price item.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)