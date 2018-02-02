Two-volume history of CAN to be released in spring





All Gates Open , a limited edition two-volume history of influential avant-garde band CAN, will be released this spring. Volume one, All Gates Open , is a biography of the band by Rob Young, former editor of The Wire magazine and author of Electric Eden: Unearthing Britain’s Visionary Music and histories of the Rough Trade and Warp labels. Young weaves interviews with CAN’s founding members, vocalists, friends, and industry associates with an examination of the group’s music to create a definitive portrait of the group.

Volume two, CAN Kiosk , is assembled in a collage style, much like the band’s approach to recording, by founding member Irmin Schmidt. The book contains an oral history of the band and interviews conducted by Schmidt with artists influenced by the band. Included among these artists are musicians Bobby Gillespie, Geoff Barrow, Mark E. Smith, Daniel Miller, and artists and filmmakers like Wim Wenders and John Malkovich interspersed with Schmidt’s own reflections on his life and work compiled by former Electronic Beats and Spex editor Max Dax, and Robert Defcon. CAN Kiosk also features excerpts from Schmidt’s diaries and notebooks written between 2013 and 2014, giving readers a glimpse into his creative process.

All Gates Open will be released in standard hardcover and limited editions. The standard edition is available for pre-order now, with pre-sales for the limited edition beginning April 5 via Faber & Faber.

2017 saw the deaths of CAN founding members Jaki Liebezeit and Holger Czukay.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)