



Canadian industrial/hip-hop project Twitch has announced the release of a new album, titled Databomb. Founded by Shayne “Daemon_w60” Lawrence with Elijah Hennig on guitars, the band states that while it was a consideration to postpone the release, the album’s stronger political themes seemed fitting in the current chaotic state of the world. With Lawrence stating that “the message is more important than anything right now,” these themes include dystopia, facial recognition, the refugee crisis, automated weapons, death cults, and the spread of misinformation – what Twitch refers to as “The Information Wars.” The project will be streaming live performances in advance of the album via Facebook, beginning April 16, with additional streamed performances likely in the following weeks leading up to and following the May 1 release of Databomb; furthermore, Twitch explains that the album will be a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, stating that “If you feel like supporting us financially, thank you very much… but if you are an individual who is out of work right now and is struggling, grab this for free and consider sharing (spreading the word) via social media.”

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)