



With the trio opting to take their noisy brand of shoegazing complexity into a more introspective and brooding direction, Twin Drugs has announced the release of a new full-length album, titled In Now Less Than Ever. “COVID is just one grain of sand in the hourglass of general existential anxiety,” states main songwriter Blake Melton, addressing the events that inspired the band’s darker approach to the new record – touching on issues of mass deception, proxy wars, and a general state of global panic, In Now Less Than Ever draws as much on current events as on the archival footage of British documentarian Adam Curtis, with a pervading ambience of cosmic horror to craft what the Richmond, VA based band perceive as a world in decay. Mastered by Magnus Lindberg (Cult of Luna), the album also features vocal contributions from Mairin Monroe and Ali Mislowsky, with Twin Drugs also utilizing found audio excerpts of Indian flute players and Japanese jazz bands to the psychedelic miasma. In Now Less Than Ever is due for release on October 7 via CrazySane Records, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats – the latter will appear in a standard black limited to 200 copies, as well as ultra-clear and gold/black splatter variants each limited to 150 copies.

Twin Drugs

CrazySane Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)