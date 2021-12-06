



Upstate New York artist S. Smith has unveiled the music video for his latest single under his moniker of TSTI, titled “Always.” Delving further into his particular brand of “dark, hazy synthetic pop,” and very clearly drawing influence from the ’80s sounds of Depeche Mode as well as the more modern textures of HANTE., the new track marks TSTI’s first release of new material since the 2017 Endings album. Filmed in Amsterdam earlier this year, the video for “Always” was directed, shot, and edited by Laslo Antal, with BBK starring alongside TSTI, while the single was released on October 14 and is available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp, mixed by Matia Simovich and mastered by Josh Bonati.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)