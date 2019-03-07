Trisomie 21 embarks on first North American tour





Having begun a North American tour earlier this month in Mexico City and Canada, pioneering French coldwave act Trisomie 21 will be hitting the United States for the first time in the band’s 36-year-long career. This string of live shows in the U.S.A. begins on March 8 in Brooklyn, NY with supporting acts Public Memory and Korine, along with DJs Sean Templar and Frankie Teardrop; the tour continues until March 17 in Los Angeles, CA with VR-Sex, the new band featuring Drab Majesty’s Noel Skum (Andrew Clinco); a full listing of live dates can be found on the T21 Facebook.

Led by brothers Philippe and Hervé Lomprez, Trisomie 21 has been a strong force in the underground electro/rock scene thanks to classics like “Waiting For,” “Joh’burg,” and “The Camp.” One of the premier acts on the Play It Again Sam label throughout the ’80s and ’90s, the band signed to Alfa Matrix for the 2017 album, ELEGANCE NEVER DIES. With this marking the band’s first tour of the U.S., fans should not miss what could be a once-in-a-liftetime opportunity to catch this eminent French coldwave act

Michael Mitchell (MMitchell)