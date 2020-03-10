



One of the most influential and experimental musicians in metal, Tom Gabriel Warrior began composing his Requiem in 1986 while fronting Celtic Frost, releasing the first part, “Rex Irae” on the band’s 1987 album Into the Pandemonium. The third part, titled “Winter,” followed on the 2006 Monotheist album, which proved to be Celtic Frost’s final album before the band’s ultimate dissolution, although Warrior would continue to promise the eventual completion of “Missa Pro Defunctis (Mass For the Dead).” On April 12, 2019 at the Roadburn Festival in the City of Tillburg, Netherlands, this finally came to pass as Warrior’s current band Triptykon performed with the celebrated Dutch Metropole Orkest the Requiem in its entirety; with the orchestration congregated by the esteemed Florian Magnus Maier and the funds and resources provided by Roadburn founder Walter Hoeijmakers, the performance is now being released as the new Triptykon album, Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) via the band’s own Prowling Death Records and Century Media Records. This marks the first new album release from Triptykon since the acclaimed Melana Chasmata in 2014, as well as the first recording to feature drummer Hannes Grossman, who joined the band alongside Warrior, guitarist V. Santura, and bassist Vanja Slajh after the departure of previous drummer Norman Lonhard in 2017; of his inclusion in the band, Warrior states, “we are very proud to feature him in such an extraordinary context.” He goes on to express the honor of working with the Metropole Orkest, conductor Jukka Iisakkila, guest vocalist Safa Heraghi, and the Roadburn Festival, saying that, “We are truly, deeply delighted to be able to have been granted the opportunity to finish this unique project begun by Celtic Frost so many years ago, and to finally share the completed recording with the world.” He also states via social media that Reqiuem is “the most intricate and laborious album, on every level, I have ever been involved in since I became a musician.”



Clocking in at 46 minutes, the Requiem in full consists of three chapters:

“Rex Irae” (Chapter One: Overture – Fourth Incarnation) “Grave Eternal” (Chapter Two: Transition) “Winter” (Chapter Three: Finale – Ninth Incarnation)



With cover art created by Daniele Valeriani, the Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) album will be released on March 20 in multiple formats, including digital: CD editions will include a standard jewelcase and a mediabook with DVD. Vinyl editions will include black 180g vinyl, along with selected limited colored variants, and a limited LP/DVD gatefold with poster and LP-booklet. Finally, there will be a limited deluxe artbook edition that includes colored LP, CD, and DVD with an additiona 7-inch featuring a bonus track, 60-page score book, art pring, photo card, and poster. Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) is dedicated in memorian to original Celtic Frost bassist Martin Eric Ain and renowned artist H.R. Giger, who created cover art for both Celtic Frost and Triptykon’s previous albums; a friend and onetime assistant to the artist, Warrior remains active with the Giger esate and is co-director of the H.R. Giger museum.

Besides Tripytkon, Warrior spent 2019 touring with Triumph of Death, paying tribute to his earliest work with the pioneering underground metal band Hellhammer. The band is also currently working on a new album.

Triptykon

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Century Media Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Roadburn Festival

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)