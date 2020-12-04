



As a widely emulated and influential guitarist, the passing of Gang of Four co-founder and lifelong member Andy Gill earlier this year has left an indelible void in post-punk and alternative music. Throughout 2020, the surviving band members have paid tribute to their fallen comrade with the release of the This Heaven Gives Me Migraine and Anti Hero EPs featuring Gill’s last written and recorded material; now, those musicians impacted by his work will be paying tribute with the release of The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, with “Natural’s Not In It” as the album’s first single. Due for release on Gill’s birthday, January 1, 2021, this first cover features a collaboration between vocalist Serj Tankian (System of a Down) and guitarist extraordinaire Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), who refers to Gill as “one of a handful of artists in history who changed the guitars are played.”

The Problem of Leisure was originally conceived by Gill to mark the 40th anniversary of Gang of Four’s 1979 Entertainment! debut, although plans had changed even before his passing; indeed, Gill’s widow Catherine Mayer explains that he’d delayed the ambulance that took him to intensive care in order for her to retrieve his laptop and headphones, which allowed him to continue work on the album for 10 days before being placed on a ventilator. She goes on to comment, “It wasn’t of course conceived as a tribute album, but it’s comforting to me that he lived to see artists he hugely admired enthusiastically agreeing to participate, signaling that the admiration was mutual.” Additionally, the album artwork was created by artist and Gang of Four aficionado Damien Hirst, whos “Dog with Bone” piece was picked out by Gill; Hirst states, “I think he wanted this work for the cover because it’s new and unexpected and in your face and hard not to like. They make adults feel like children and Andy always wanted to celebrate that.”

The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four is available for pre-order now via the Gang of Four webstore, with a release date of May 2021. The album will be available in CD, cassette, and various vinyl formats, each with a different color variation of Hirst’s cover art. In addition, Catherine Mayer, a bestselling author and co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party and Primadonna Festival, has written a memoir about her late husband, titled Good Grief: Embracing Life at a Time of Death . The book will be published by Harper Collins and will be released in U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa on December 10, with the Canadian and U.S. publication following in July 2021. Andy Gill died on February 1, 2020 from pneumonia and multiple organ failure; Mayer suggested the following May that her husband’s death may have been an early victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, following Gang of Four’s tour to China the previous November.





Gang of Four

Catherine Mayer

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)