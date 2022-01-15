



In times of darkness and uncertainty, Danish musician/producer Anders Trentemøller posits that comfort can be found in the possibility of a brighter secret to be found when mere particles of light seem moments away from coalescing. Such is the subject of his new single and music video, “No More Kissing in the Rain,” featuring vocals by Lisbet Fritze and offering a shoegazing taste of Trentemøller’s upcoming sixth studio album, Memoria. Directed and shot by Fryd Frydendahl, the video depicts the album’s themes of “transience and various forms of continuance,” the couple portrayed by Clara Christiansson and August Ferdinand in the midst of physical separation, leaving open the question of their noncorporeal states perhaps finding a vague comfort.







“No More Kissing in the Rain” is the fourth single to precede the forthcoming Memoria, following the late 2021 releases of “In the Gloaming,” “All Too Soon,” and “Dead or Alive,” all of which are available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp. The album follows 2019’s Obverse and acts as a contrasting response to that record’s exercise of creating without the prospect of live performance; Memoria “almost feels like it demands to be presented live as well.” Due for release on February 11 via HFN Music, the album is available for pre-order in digital, CD, cassette, and vinyl formats.





Trentemøller

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

HFN Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)