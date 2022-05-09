



With his sights aimed squarely on the dance floor, Paul Graham’s fourth album as Tragic Impulse seeks to make a definitive artistic statement. Released on Friday, May 6, Distant Worlds sees the Pittsburgh artist honing his craft following a series of East Coast live performances, with further plans to tour in support of the album currently in the works. The opening track, “Oubliette” acts as the record’s introductory single, with a “state-of-the-art video” soon to accompany; the album also features a cover of MINISTRY’s “Just One Fix.” Distant Worlds follows up on Tragic Impulse’s 2019 Echoes of the Unseen, with the album now available digitally and as a CD digipak limited to 300 copies via Distortion Productions.





Tragic Impulse

Distortion Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)