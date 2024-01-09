



Portland’s King Yosef and Brooklyn’s Trace Amount have announced that they will be embarking on a co-headlining tour of Japan taking place at the end of January. The tour will see the two performing their particular brands of industrialized post-hardcore noise to audiences in Osaka, Shinjuku, and Koiwa across four consecutive dates – January 25-28. King Yosef will be supporting the early 2023 release of Un Underlying Hum, while Trace Amount will soon be following up his acclaimed 2022 album Anti-Body Langauge with a new EP, titled Simulation Fetish; mixed by the legendary Rhys Fulber and due to arrive via Federal Prisoner on March 22, the album is to be preceded by the “Living Accessory” single, hitting streaming platforms on January 10. The Japanese tour is part of an international cycle for Trace Amount, with dates to follow in Australia and the United Kingdom with Federal Prisoner founder and label mate Greg Puciato, whom he had toured with in the U.S. in 2023. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the artists’ websites. Trace Amount’s Anti-Body Language appeared on ReGen ‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2022,” while King Yosef’s An Underlying Hum appeared on the “Top 50 Albums of 2023.”

King Yosef

Trace Amount

Greg Puciato

Federal Prisoner

Rhys Fulber

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)