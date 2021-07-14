“In these uncertain times, one thing we can always count on is the healing power of music.” So states Ashley Bad, who will be among the many performers at the Darkness In Hollywood event presented by Torched Music and Saint Felix. Taking place over two evenings at the illustrious venue, with sponsorship and support from COP International, Schecter Guitar Reserch, Modsnap Radio, and Club Twitch, the event is a celebration of darkwave and goth/industrial music and the end of the lockdowns. Among the performing DJs are John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), Mark Gemini Thwaite (MGT, Peter Murphy, Primitive Race), Roy Mayorga (MINISTRY), DJ Skum (SkumLove), Brian Hodges (The Blue Hour), and the aforementioned Ashley Bad (Lords of Acid), along with Modsnap’s DJ Nocturna and Club Twitch’s DJ Robin; also appearing will be electronic artist Azam Ali (Niyaz) and Anjela Piccard (Black Needle Noise), both performing spoken word sets. “I could not think of a better occasion to premiere my poetic works than alongside so many brilliant artists and friends in my community,” Ali states, promising the event to be “a night of celebrating life, friendship, and art.” This excitement is shared by all the participating artists, with Fryer echoing that it will be “a big black shiny music celebration of love and life,” and DJ Nocturna stating that “the brightest stars have aligned in the sky playing a melodious euphony in the city of angels.” As well, Hodges explains the event will also showcase his latest album with The Blue Hour, Lore, and the Anonymity collaborative album from wife and band mate Marselle Hodges with Pieter Nooten (Clan of Xymox); released on July 9 via Dark Vinyl, Lore also features guest appearances by Thwaite, Nooten, and Wade Alin (Christ Analogue).
As a 21+ no cover event, Darkness In Hollywood will be held at Saint Felix in Hollywood on August 5 and 6, with each night beginning at 9:30pm and concluding at 2:00am. A $5.00 raffle will also be held to help support the participating artists, as well as the Take Me Home pet rescue, with many one-of-a-kind and exclusive items offered, including a signed Schecter guitar; raffle tickets can be purchased either at the venue or online, with the link to be revealed soon. Additional information on the performers and schedule cna be found on the Facebook event pages for August 5 and August 6.
