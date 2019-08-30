



Audiences are rejoicing as the long wait finally ends for experimental metal quartet Tool to release a new album. Marking the band’s first new full-length release since 2006 and fifth album overall, Fear Inoculum was released via RCA Records today, August 30, already receiving widespread acclaim from critics and fans; consisting of seven tracks and a runtime of just under 80 minutes (the maximum allowable audio space for a CD), Fear Inoculum is the band’s longest release yet, with digital editions including the additional tracks “Litante Contre la Peur,” “Legion Inoculant,” and “Mockingbeat” to bring the album’s total runtime to just under 87 minutes. There is also a limited edition containing a CD of bonus video material titled “Recusant Ad Infinitum,” and including items like a 2-watt speaker, 36-page insert, and a four-inch HD rechargeable screen with USB charging cable. The opening title track was released as a preview single on August 7, while “Descending” and “Invincible” were performed during Tool’s tour of North America in May of this year. Brian Williams of dark ambient act Lustmord appears on the record providing additional sound effects, while regular contributor and renowned artist Alex Grey created the cover and album art.

In addition, Tool has announced that the band will be embarking on a tour of North America with fellow experimental rock band Killing Joke. Beginning on October 15 in Denver, CO, the tour continues until November 25 in Washington, DC; a full listing of tour dates and ticket information can be found on both bands’ websites.





