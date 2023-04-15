



Kitten Robot Records has announced details for the forthcoming album from Tombstones In Their Eyes, titled Sea of Sorrow. Spearheaded by the “Heart” and “No One to Blame” singles, the new TITE album sees the band continuing to pursue dreamy shoegazing soundscapes with a propulsive and psychedelic rock energy; “Obviously, we’ve really been getting into harmonies,” states guitarist/vocalist/keyboardist John Treanor about the album’s sonic direction, while lyrical themes of undoing past transgressions and following one’s instincts in matters of love demonstrate his personal growth, saying “I have a better sense of who I am and I feel even more comfortable expressing myself.” Furthermore, Treanor explains that his life experiences and his own imagination lends to the record’s semi-autobiographical vibe. Sea of Sorrow follows up on 2022’s A Higher Place and is due for release on May 16 via Kitten Robot Records.





Tombstones In Their Eyes

Kitten Robot Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)