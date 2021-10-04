



More than three years since debuting the project, Tom Shear and Mari Kattman have announced the follow-up release to their Helix project. Opting for a self-release, the pair will be unveiling a new digital-only EP, titled Bad Dream, which will feature four brand new tracks, compounded by several remixes created by Mesh’s Mark Hockings and Hallowed Hearts founder and ex-IRIS member Andrew Sega. Due to arrive on November 5, the EP will be available via Bandcamp and “the usual digital and streaming platrforms,” with previews planned to appear in the weeks leading up to its release. Bad Dream marks the first release from Helix since the 2018 Twin album on Metropolis Records, and the name-your-price Helix Remix album later that year; since then, Shear has focused on Assemblage 23, releasing Mourn in 2020, followed by this year’s release of the 20th anniversary edition of Failure, while Kattman released the Drink. and Eat. two-track EPs in 2020, and the “I Can’t” single earlier this year.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)