



Tom Graczyk, co-founder of neoclassical/electronic act We Are Polarized, has released the debut album under his Grakou moniker, titled Through the Limit. Drawing on his training in classical double bass and taking inspiration from such classic artists as Vangelis, Jean-Michel Jarre, and Tangerine Dream, the EP features four tracks of chilled out down-tempo journeys of melodic and meditative sound; stating that “We are all connected” as the guiding philosophy, Graczyk comments that the EP is meant to take the listener on a “relaxing cosmic journey with enchanting, melancholic melodies willing to reach your most delicate inner self – perhaps a great impulse to pause for a moment and think what’s really important and valuable in these strange times.” Through the Limit was released on May 8 and is available via all digital platforms, including Bandcamp; the Shanghai mix of the title track was released as a standalone single in April, inspired by the artist’s experiences in the titular Chinese city. In addition, Graczyk states that as “there’s never been a better time to create since you’re asked to stay home and there’s literally nothing that can distract you from the outside world,” We Are Polarized is currently composing new vocal and instrumental pieces for the next album, following the band’s 2018 release of Inkub, now available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.









