



After releasing The Arrival in September 2019, North Dakota’s Seven Federations has been releasing a series of standalone singles, first with “Slav” in January, and now with “Chaosstar,” with “Cairo” to appear at a later date. The industrial solo project of former Immune System member Todd Ruzicka, Seven Federations’ appropriately titled debut presented what the artist refers to as “a gnostic concept record,” with the subsequent singles expanding on its themes; released on July 16 and available to purchase on Bandcamp, “Chaosstar” has the distinction of having been mastered by Jules Seifert of Epic Audio Media and Armalyte Industries.







Originally formed in the U.K., Immune System self-released two albums, an EP, and several singles, with some of the band’s music appearing in documentaries and feature films. The 2005-2020 collection was released on July 2, available on Bandcamp, before Ruzicka shifted his focus to Seven Federations, in which he wages “a holy war with reality.”

Seven Federations

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Immune System/Todd C. Ruzicka

Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)