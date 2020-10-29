



Filter’s Richard Patrick has never been one to mince words, and with the new video from Filter, he makes clear his perception of right-wing voters. The title track from the upcoming new album from the industrial and alt. rock band, “Murica” presents Patrick’s vicious observations of the surreal state of the nation as he portrays a character representative of what he refers to as “a Trump-supporting, gun-loving, unmedicated, super-freak ‘merican unhinged and at his wits’ end.” The video made its premiere on October 28 via Alternative Press , along with an interview with Patrick, in which he further explains his disdain for the current administration and the thought process behind the video, stating that “I just wanted to make a video that was like what MINISTRY in 1988 might’ve done right now.” The video was directed by Vincente Cordero of Industrialism Films







Written by Patrick with original Filter member Brian Liesegang, “Murica” follows the summer release of the “Thoughts and Prayers” video. While a release date for Murica has not yet been announced, Patrick explained in the AltPress interview that he would be focusing on releasing singles for the time being. Along with Liesegang, Murica features collaborations with guitarist/producer Alex Crescioni (DIM7, Stygian Sound) and longtime Filter guitarist Jonny Radtke. Patrick concludes that if the current President is re-elected, audiences should eexpect “More angry fucking music from me, for sure.”

Filter

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Alex Crescioni/Stygian Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Industrialism Films

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)