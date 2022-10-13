



One simply has to marvel at The Gothsicles’ ability to poke fun at the electro/EBM and goth/industrial scene, while also providing it with some of its most memorably fun moments, such as with “Howler Monkey,” the opening track to 2021’s Animal Addendum remix album, and the band’s latest digital maxi-single. Written and performed by Brian Graupner with fellow “howlin’ homeboy” Choke Chain, and produced by Vasi Vallis, the single was released via Tigersquawk Records on October 7, supplemented by remixes by Spray and Ex-Hyena, and now also with the October 12 reveal of an animated music video created by Empire Animate.







In addition, Graupner will be unveilng the new Bad Fact EP from his Gasoline Invertebrate project on Friday, October 14. With the titular track originally featured on The Healmore EP released in early 2021, Bad Fact showcases remixes of the song by Crystal Geometry, daddybear, Plvgues, Syrinx, Red Lokust, and Street Level Dentistry; additionally, the B-side track “Crowbroker,” and a remix by producer Gopal Metro Studios are also included. The EP follows the Cracked Wax Battery album released on March 11.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)