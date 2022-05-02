



One month following the release of the Italian synthwave duo’s Wasteland album comes the music video for “Run Like Hell,” the latest single from Tibia. Directed and animated by Francesco Brunotti, the visuals present a lurid post-apocalyptic accompaniment to the song’s stark and pulsating atmospheres, further showcasing the band’s influences of the synthesized B-movie horror scores of the ’80s and the energetic danceable retro of artists like Kavinsky and Survive. “Run Like Hell” marks the second single from the album, following the 2021 release of “Extermination Wheel.” Released on April 1 via Rustblade Records, Wasteland marks the full-length debut from label founder Stefano Rossello (:Bahntier//, kETvECTOR) and David Christian (Cervello Elettronico, CrimesAM) under the moniker of Tibia, following the pair’s appearance on the 2021 tribute compilation The Way of Darkness; the album is available digitally and in a limited edition transparent yellow marble vinyl.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)