



After making a strong show with a self-titled debut album in November 2018, Planet B has released a cover of “Bad Girls,” originally written and recorded by British-Tamil rapper M.I.A. in 2012. Having made its premiere on BrooklynVegan.com and available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, Justin Pearson and Luke Henshaw reimagine the anthem to female empowerment in the duo’s own industrialized punk/rap style, even going so far as to acknowledge a “slight absurdity” of Pearson’s vocals from the perspective of the titular “bad girl.” In addition, the band collaborated with Displaced/Replaced to direct the music video in his inimitably kinetic and glitch-laden visual style; the artist has built up a productive partnership with Pearson’s own Three One G Records, having created videos for other acts on the label, including Geronimo, Downcast, and Deaf Club.











In addition, Justin Pearson will be appearing tonight (Sunday, March 22) at 8:00pm PST on San Diego’s 91X radio station to unveil several tracks from the upcoming Three One G compilation Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G. Paying tribute to the prominent punk band, the compilation showcases a bevy of artists in the San Diego underground music scene, including Retox, Microwaves, Panicker, Chelsea Wolfe, Daughters, and a rendition of “Human Fly” by Zeus! with Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle). Due for release on May 1, the compilation is available for digital pre-order via Bandcamp, with physical vinyl copies available to pre-order on the Three One G webstore.

Planet B

Facebook, Bandcamp

Justin Pearson

Facebook, Twitter

Three One G Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Displaced/Replaced

Website, Facebook, YouTube

91X San Diego

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)