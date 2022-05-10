



Justin Pearson has never been one to restrict himself to a single style, for although he is primarily known for his output in the realm of hardcore/punk, his musical exploits as the founder of Three One G Records have taken far more experimental turns. Among them is the industrial/punk act Haunted Horses, with the imprint announcing the release of the Seattle band’s new album, The Worst Has Finally Happened; due for release on July 29, the album sees the original duo of Myke Pelly and Colin Dawson joined by bassist Brian McClelland (Filth is Eternal, He Whose Ox is Gored), the trio creating a sound that “feels perfectly orchestrated to leave the listener on edge.” The video for the album’s introductory single, “Pig,” was created by Displaced/Replaced and made its premiere on Friday, May 6 via BrooklynVegan . The Worst Has Finally Happened can be pre-ordered digitally via Bandcamp, while the limited edition vinyl can be found on the Three One G Records webstore.











May 6 also saw the release of Bad Songs Forever, the latest EP from hardcore/noise act Deaf Club. Following a few short months after the January 2022 release of the band’s Productive Disruption debut, the EP features three brand new tracks that see Pearson and his cohorts – drummer Scott Osment, bassist Justin Klein, and guitarists Brian Amalfitano and Tommy Meehan – further pursuing and perfecting their brand of “sci-fi crust punk from the future.” Additionally, the EP features a cover of Pixies’ “Broken Face,” with that band’s Joey Santiago remarking upon hearing it, “Love it! Going to steal that Feedback Pedal Effect!” Deaf Club’s Bad Songs Forever EP can be found digitally on Bandcamp, with cassette and vinyl editions available via the Three One G Records webstore.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)