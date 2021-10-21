



Just in time for Halloween, musician/filmmaker Thomas Crane has unveiled the music video for his latest single, “Monsters Walk Among Us.” Directed by Crane and produced through his own killDevil Films, the video sees him taking on the familiar yet folkloric character of “The Gemini Killer” (referencing Legion: The Exorcist III), a serial killer whose flamboyance matches his viciousness, the over-the-top video evoking Natural Born Killers with its depictions of the media frenzy and adoration of the masses – gaining notoriety in the media, the killer attracts followers who join him in his murderous crusade, particularly in the form of “the murder supergroup” of three women, akin to the followers of Charles Manson. ” I was drawn to the idea of the lyrics being written from the perspective of a serial killer,” Crane explains, citing the Zodiac’s penchant for writing letters to the press as a historical context; calling the character a troll, he continues, “The lyrics are the Gemini Killer’s billet-doux, taunting authorities, embracing notoriety, and I wanted to him to have style and panache.”







Crane has been making music videos since his tenure in the band Marion Crane, eventually forming killDevil Films in 2014 and producing/directing/editing over 100 music videos, commercial projects, and the award-winning short movie Halloween Party, released in 2019; among the artist he has worked with are Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Toree, JAsmine Cain, Sister Kill Cycle, Kamelot, Once Human, and Saliva. “Monsters Walk Among Us” is Crane’s first solo release since 2019’s “Spook House,” with plans to continue creating music videos and expand to feature-length films, with several projects currently in pre-production. “Monsters Walk Among Us” is available as a free download.

