



With the Brooklyn duo’s self-titled debut album one month away from release, This is Oblivion has revealed a new single to, titled “A Reckoning.” Calling the track an anti-pop form of industrial/rap, “A Reckoning” is driven by Lulu Black’s disaffected and monotone vocals atop Michael Kadnar’s atmospheric arrangments of acoustic and electronic percussion; the song made its premiere on April 5 via Everything is Noise , and marks the second single from the forthcoming album after “The Truth” made its premiere on February 21 via Flood Magazine .







Black and Kadnar formed This is Oblivion in the Spring of 2020, marking the first time either have collaborated with a romantic partner, with Black stating that “A relationship that then evolves into an artistic collaboration can be hugely positive but also very raw and vulnerable at times.” Having majored in classical music in college, she goes on to call Nine Inch Nails her biggest influence, particularly the band’s cinematic scores for their “gritty textures paired with gorgeous harmonies.” Besides her vocals, she performs violin and viola for the band, while Kadnar is mostly known as a metal drummer, having worked with such bands as The Number Twelve Looks Like You, Downfall of Gaia, and So Hideous.

Due for release on May 6 on Silent Pendulum Records, This is Oblivion was mixed, recorded, and co-produced by Seth Manchester (Lingua Ignota, The Body), with mastering provided by Bryan Lucey (Depeche Mode, David Lynch). Guest performers include cellist Jennifer DeVore and Marco Mazzola providing additional drum samples.

