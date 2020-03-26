



Nearly two years since the release of the band’s debut, Roman darkwave act This Eternal Decay has announced the follow-up album, SILENCE. The new record’s nine tracks build upon themes of inner solitude in an increasingly disconnected world, drawing on the trio’s love of classic industrial, new wave synths, and dark rock textures for a sound that is both fresh and familiar. As well, the album presents the strong foundations of its band members – with Riccardo Sabetti coming from Spiral69, Andrea Freda from Spiritual Front, and Pasquale Vico from Date at Midnight – to make This Eternal Decay more than a mere side project. Due for release on April 27 via Trisol Music Group GmbH, SILENCE will be available in digital and CD formats.

This Eternal Decay

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud

Trisol Music Group GmbH

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)