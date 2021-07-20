



With a new album on the way, U.K. electro/punk act Strange Bones has recealed the music video for the “Jungle” single. Directed by front man and primary songwriter Bobby Bentham with cinematography and editing by Jon Foxley-Evans, the video’s blend of vibrant colors and imagery with heavily edited live shots creates a frenetic visual accompaniment to the energetic and anthemic song; of the song, Bentham explains its themes to be “a reflection of the mind prison, which we feel sometimes locked up in – anger and self-doubt, when it seems like everything is falling apart. It’s finding that strength and loophole to try to take control of reality and be ready for anything.”







Following the zombie-laden “dystopian Disneyland” of the “Deathwish” single released in June, “Jungle” marks the third single from Strange Bones’ upcoming album, England Screams. Marking the band’s first full-length release with the 300 Entertainment sub-label FRKST, the album’s themes revolved around the distinctions between order and chaos, with Bentham stating that he is “not afraid of taking things to extremes, which aligns with the highs and lows of not just songwriting, but life in general.” Produced, mixed, and engineered by Bentham, and due to arrive on August 20 England Screams follows Strange Bones’ Blitz Part 2 EP, released in April 2020

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)