



Best known for his work in Thievery Corporation, Rob Garza presents his own particularly atmospheric and experimental brand of pop with his eponymous solo project. Founded during a period of downtime due to the glo0bal pandemic, GARZA showcases the artist’s blend of ambient textures and harmonious pop sensibilities that, in the artist’s words, hearken “back to my early days and that spark of imagination that makes me want to discover what electronic and pop music can be.” Taking influence from the likes of Burt Bacharach, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Quincy Jones, and Serge Gainsbourg, Garza explains that the project is a musical statement that also takes notice of current pop trends, with the Daydream Accelerator album featuring performances by L.A. alternative singer Emeline, Minneapolis indie rock band Enemy Planes, Miami/L.A. singer Calica, and regular Thievery Corporation vocalist Racquel Jones, as well as tech house producers Walker and Royce. Garza states further that the project is an attempt at pushing his own boundareis and creating “something new and not just doing what I know,” having released several singles and the Where the Moon Hides EP in anticipation of the album; Daydream Accelerator is due for release on August 27 via Garza’s own Magnetic Moon Records.









GARZA

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Magnetic Moon Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Thievery Corporation

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)