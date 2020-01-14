



Electronic duo Thievery Corporation has announced the release of a new album, Symphonik. The album was inspired by a May 2017 concert where the band was accompanied by the orchestra at Washington, DC’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and performed re-imagined orchestral arrangements of live show mainstays. Prague’s FILMharmonic Orchestra provides the titular symphonics for the release, which was recorded with Thievery Corporation’s live lineup and engineered and co-produced by longtime collaborator Gianmaria Conti. The first single, a new rendition of “Lebanese Blonde,” which originally appeared on 2000’s The Mirror Conspiracy, is available on streaming platforms and YouTube. Symphonik will be released on April 3 via the band’s own ESL Music imprint and is available for pre-order in digital formats.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)