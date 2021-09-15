



With the band having signaled its arrival with several introductory singles earlier this year, leading to a forthcoming full-length album, alt. rock group They Fell From the Sky has announced a special album launch show. With Black Sky Research as the support act, the one-off performance is scheduled to take place on December 9 at the Boston Music Room in London, showcasing a full performance of the Decade debut; tickets for the event go live today, September 15, via the band’s webstore on SaySomething Records and SeeTickets.com. Formed in 2008 by drummer Jason Bowld (ex-Pitchshifter, Killing Joke, Bullet For My Valentine) with vocalist Colin Doran (Hundred Reasons) after their collaboration with This Is Menace, They Fell From the Sky also features Oly Edkins and producer Dave Draper on guitars, and bassist Lee Erinmez (Snuff); “It was one of those great chemistries where everything was super easy,” Bowld comments, “Just simply wanting to make music with no ego whatsoever; a rarity but when it comes off, great things happen.” Throughout 2021, the band has released singles for “Dry,” “The Line,” and “Crush This World,” with the Decade debut to appear via SaySomething Records on October 1; pre-orders for the album on red-and-black vinyl are available on the label’s webstore. The album will also be available on all major streaming platforms.













They Fell From the Sky

Facebook, Twitter

SaySomething Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)