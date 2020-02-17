



Then Comes Silence has announced the released of a new album, titled Machine, marking the Swedish goth/rock and post-punk band’s first release via the North American Metropolis imprint. To precede the album, “We Lost the Night” has been released as the introductory single, showcasing the band’s blend of deathly cold melodic ambience, setting steely disaffected vocals atop striking rhythms and chilled guitar hooks; as well, the music video directed by Silva Kuusniemi emphasizes the song’s eerie atmosphere with a combination of performance footage of the band drenched in dark blue and red light, and frenetic wintry imagery.







Machine is due for release on March 13 in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available on the Metropolis Records webstore. Described as “more rock, more death, more unhealthy obsessions with all things dark and sinister,” the album was mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Killing Joke, Deathstars) to achieve a sound that hearkens back to the group’s beginnings as a sensation in the Swedish underground; Then Comes Silence founder Alex Svenson goes on to say the album was a painful one to write, which also reflects in his role as the album’s producer, drawings on the themes of death and accepting it, talking, singing and thinking about death as a positive part of life – “we might feel better and appreciate everything around us more.”

