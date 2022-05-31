



“What is the point of writing songs about the apocalypse and the inescapable future that’s drenched in darkness, when the media already do it better?” So asks Alex Svenson of Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence, as the group unveiled on Friday, May 27 its latest single, “Chain.” Along with an accompanying music video shot and edited by Damon Zurawski and produced by Future Legends Films, the song juxtaposes grim atmosphere with a spirited rhythm and darkly alluring melody indicative of what the band’s forthcoming Hunger album has to offer, stating that in the face of so dark a future, “we give you the light.”







“Chain” follows the “Rise to the Bait” single and is available to purchase digitally via Bandcamp; the song features a guest vocal performance by Karolina Engdahl (Vånna Inget, True Moon), who had appeared on the “Ritual” single from the band’s preceding Machine album. Despite embracing livestreams and releasing cover songs during the lockdowns, the band had hoped to tour and continue promoting Machine once restrictions had been lifted; “some time around the winter of 2020/2021,” Svenson explains, “we realized that we’d have to leave it behind, carry on and start thinking about the next album.” Hunger marks the sixth album from Then Comes Silence, and is due for release on July 1 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Metropolis Records in North America; along with the aforementioned Engdahl, the album also features appearances by Niklas Rundquist (Leather Nun), Jörgen Wal (Whale, Thåström), Gözde Duzer (Aux Animaux), Mikkel Borbjerg Jakobsen (The Foreign Resort), and William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith and the Muse). Pre-orders are available now. Furthermore, Then Comes Silence will be touring with The Bellwether Syndicate throughout North America from August 18 to September 3; a full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)