The Young Gods announce eighth studio album, mixed by Alan Moulder





Data Mirage Tangram, the eighth studio album from The Young Gods will be released on February 22 on the Two Gentlemen label. Marking the the influential Swiss industrial band’s first release of new material since 2010’s Everybody Knows, the record revolves around what founding vocalist Franz Treichler refers to as a “period of artistic confusion that follow Al Comet’s departure and his replacement with the original god, Cesare Pizzi. The band enlisted Grammy award winning producer Alan Moulder to mix Data Mirage Tangram, which will be available in CD and two-LP vinyl formats; pre-orders are available now via Storming the Base.







The first single from the album, “Figure Sans Nom” was released on November 28. A European tour in support of the album kicks off in March, with a world tour to follow; tour dates can be found on The Young Gods website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)