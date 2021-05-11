



May 7 saw the release of Lights Behind the Eyes, the second album from U.K. experimental ambient act Dragon Welding. Following the self-titled debut and the These Are Dangerous Times EP, both released in 2019, the new album sees Andy Golding taking his anagrammatic moniker down more a turbulent series of manipulated sound and ambient guitar textures; stating that he wanted to surprise himself with this album and pursue a sound both inviting and alarming, he cites a diverse range of influences as he describes the album, “Like Neil Young waltzing with Laurie Anderson at the Chigley Six o’Clock Whistle while The Durutti Column watches over Brian Eno as he turns the handle on the fairground organ.” Best known as the guitarist for Essex post-rockers The Wolfhounds, Golding has also directed music videos for “On” and the record’s title track. Released via Dimple Disc, Lights Behind the Eyes is now available to purchase in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the latter two physical editions limited to 300 copies each.









