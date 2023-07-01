



Jack O’Hara Harris certainly knows how to make noise, having brought his distinctly atmospheric yet abrasive guitar playing to the likes of Bloody Knives and CHANT, and now creating music under the banner of The Witness. June 30 saw the release of the project’s second EP, titled Recording the Bodies For Social Media, on which Harris retains the minimalist approach he employed on the Rapture debut, but focusing more on lyrical depth and a tighter compositions that take inspiration from a wider range of influences – from the blackened post-punk artistry of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the world music and stylistic fusion of Geinoh Yamashirogumi, to the shoegazing ambience of My Bloody Valentine, and even the jangly gyrations of Dick Dale. Consequently, he refers to Rapture as the “proof of concept” that has reached a “darker but more melodic conclusion” on this EP. Once again mastered by Blixaboy’s Wanz Dover, Recording the Bodies For Social Media was written, performed, and produced entirely by Harris, available now on Bandcamp in digital and limited edition cassette formats; Rapture, previously only available to stream on YouTube, can also be found now on Bandcamp.





The Witness

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)