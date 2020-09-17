



Formed in 1986, Ohio’s The Wake earned numerous accolades during the goth/rock and post-punk wave of the period, appearing on numerous genre compilations and touring as a support act for the likes of Nine Inch Nails and Skinny Puppy. After the release of Nine Ways in 1996, the band’s lineup went through several shifts before The Wake finally went on indefinite hiatus in 2000. Now 25 years since recording that momentous album, The Wake has at last returned with a new single, “Hammer Hall,” leading to the full-length album Perfumes and Fripperies. With the album’s themes revolving around the dark and hazy realms between sleep and dreamsfounder Troy Payne comments that the band “wanted to make an unforgettable album that would represent The Wake of 2020 while also honoring our legacy.” Written and recorded sporadically over several months in numerous locations, he goes on to say that the new record is “a link to our past, a totem of the present, and a glimpse of the future,” emphasizing the balance of freshness and familiarity to create an album for diehard fans and the uninitiated alike. Rejoining Payne is fellow founding member guitarist Rich Witherspoon, along with longtime members James Tramel on bass and drummer Daniel C.; as well, the album will feature guest performances by David Wolfenden and Caroline Blind, with mixing provided by Matt Hagberg and mastering by Emily Lazar. Perfumes and Fripperies is due for release on October 30 via Blaylox Records in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp.





The Wake

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Blaylox Records

Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)