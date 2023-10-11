



Best known as the drummer for goth/rock act The Wake, Daniel C steps out from behind the kit with today’s release of Quanticode, the debut album from his 2 Forks side project. The band features guitarist Mark Gamiere and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Gil Singer joining Danny 2 Forks on the album’s 11 tracks showcasing a blend of danceable dark alternative and industrial/rock; each track serves as a chapter to a grim narrative about an FBI agent’s pursuit of a serial killer, the album title a nod to the bureau’s training facilities in Quantico, Virginia. “The songs are not so much about the acts of a serial killer or the agents trying to apprehend the criminal,” Daniel C explains, “but are more about the thoughts and feelings behind these deeds.” From the album, videos for “Take It” and “I Feel Lost” were revealed to tease the album, now available through all major digital music platforms and on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.













2 Forks

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)