



2020 saw the release of Perfumes and Fripperies, the first full-length album from U.S. goth/rock band The Wake in nearly 25 years, followed by the Mixers & Elixirs remix companion the following year. Now, in 2022, The Wake is making another return as the band has announced its first live shows in more than two decades; having last taken to the stage in 1999 just prior to the group’s dissolution, front man and founding member Troy Payne comments that, “This has been so long in coming that by the time we step onstage, I expect to be sweating venom.” With fellow goth/rock act Caroline Blind as a special guest, and presented by BLVSPHMY, the first of The Wake’s scheduled performances will take place on October 22 at QXT’s Nightclub in Newark, NJ, with tickets now available via Eventbrite. The second will see the band crossing the Atlantic into Madrid, Spain, performing on November 4 at NAZCA Music Live with NU:N as support; presented by Endemoniada Promotions and All Waves Promotions, tickets for this show are available via Entradium. Not only do these two shows mark The Wake’s first live performances in 23 years, they also will feature the band’s classic lineup of Troy Payne, founding guitarist Rich Witherspoon, bassist James Tramel, and drummer Daniel C. playing together onstage for the first time since 1994.

Released on October 30, 2020 via Blaylox Records, Perfumes and Fripperies marked The Wake’s first album of new material since 1996’s Nine Ways. As mentioned, the Mixers & Elixirs remix companion followed one year later on October 30, 2021; the EP featured remixes by Andee Blacksugar (Black Sugar Transmission, KMFDM, Blondie, Peter Murphy), SINE, Agent Side Grinder, Kill Shelter, and Matt Hagberg.

The Wake

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Blaylox Records

Bandcamp

Caroline Blind

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

NU:N

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)