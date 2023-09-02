Helmed by twins Daniel and Danny Chavis, The Veldt emerged in the mid-’80s to become one of the pioneering entities in shoegaze, possessing a soulful approach that has given the band crossover appeal with alternative R&B. The Marigolds debut EP would not arrive until 1992, but there was an album recorded prior, which has never seen the light of day until now; produced by Robin Guthrie, Illuminated had been shelved by Capitol Records for reasons unclear, leading eventually to the aforementioned Marigolds and the 1994 full-length album Afrodisiac, both of which earned The Veldt considerable acclaim.
Now, Illuminated has been newly remastered by Guthrie, with “The Everlasting Gobstopper” released this past May as the first single, followed by the September 1 reveal of “Aurora Borealis,” which features ethereal backing vocals by the legendary Elizabeth Fraser. Danny Chavis explains that the song was written in 1986 and that “Having heard Treasure by Cocteau Twins, this song was inspired by that very album and RUN DMC’s ‘Sucker M.C.’s’ around the same time that year.” Daniel Chavis further elaborates, “This song is about my brother’s love for his newborn daughter,” going on to say that “Aurora Borealis” marked the band’s transition away from dance toward becoming “a band that made people confused.”
Illuminated 1989 is expected to arrive later this autumn via Little Cloud Records and 5BC Records in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats. The Veldt’s most recent release of new material was the 2022 album Entropy is the Mainline to God, which also featured guest contributions by James Scott and Dan Milligan, both members of The Joy Thieves. Fraser and Guthrie were famously bandmates in Cocteau Twins until 1997 when their romantic and professional relationship ended; currently, Guthrie is a solo artist, while Fraser is half of Sun’s Signature with her partner Damon Reece.
ReGen is a 100% volunteer run publication. However, there are costs involved in running a website - we need your help! Please donate so that we may continue to provide the best possible content to ReGenerate Your Mind!