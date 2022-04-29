



Cleopatra Records and Procession Magazine have issued a new compilation to mark the seventh and final entry in the longstanding series The Unquiet Grave. Showcasing 43 acts in the realms of gothic, darkwave, industrial, post-punk, and all points in between, the appropriately titled The Final Chapter is a Bandcamp exclusive, released today, April 29; produced by Athan Maroulis (NØIR, Spahn Ranch) with Procession Magazine , and mastered by Xris Smack (STIMULATE) at Mindswerve Studios in NYC, the collection features a wide range of artists spanning over 40 years of the dark music underground. Among the artists featured are NØIR, A Cloud of Ravens, Slighter, The Sedona Effect, the Machine in the Garden, Adoration Destroyed, Eva X, The Veil, The Amaranth, The Neuro Farm, VAZUM, and many more. The Unquiet Grave: The Final Chapter follows the 2020 and 2019 entries in the series, both available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp for a limited time; the first four compilations appeared from 1999 through 2003, all heralded for featuring the likes of Bella Morta, Hocico, The Last Dance, Abney Park, Rhea’s Obsession, Voltaire, The Birthday Massacre, and many more who would attain greater heights of recognition.





Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Procession Magazine

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)