



Los Angeles-based post-punk and goth/rock act The Sweet Kill has signed with Young & Cold Records for the new vinyl edition of the debut full-length album, titled Darkness, with the title track acting as its introductory single. Drawing on the tenets of the genre and infusing his own brand of dark pop energy, The Sweet Kill’s Pete Mills wrote both the song and the album with the intent to inspire “those lost in the shadows of life,” the personal lyrics reflecting his own experiences and relayed through accessible melodies reminiscent of those of his previous band, Flash Bastard. Directed and edited by Jamie Mitchell, the video features Mills being taunted and tortured by his inner demons, represented as black vinyl-clad BDSM figures, manifesting finally as a live panther. Of the video, Mills comments, “The spark between dark and gothic attraction can lead to a charged demise. Perpetually intertwined with murky chemistry and twilight solemnity, ‘Darkness’ polarizes this extravagance.”







Darkness was released independently in digital and CD formats on February 4, available now via Bandcamp; Young & Cold Records will be unveiling the new vinyl edition in September, with pre-orders available through Bandcamp in limited quantities. As with his previous band, all music in The Sweet Kill is performed, recorded, mixed, produced, and mastered by Mills, who began focusing on The Sweet Kill after Flash Bastard’s Wild, released in 2015 via Metropolis Records. Assisting Mills in the studio is co-producer Ellen Hawk, with additional instrumentation by Shawn Mrazek.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)