



After more than two years of writing and recording, The Silverblack has released a new single to signal the impending arrival of Judgment, the band’s fifth full-length effort. Continuing to blend cinematic electronic textures with a melodic yet aggressive brand of industrialized metal, all set to an infectious dance beat, “Nocturne” marks the first taste of what the new album holds in store; the single is due for release on Sunday, April 24 via DarkTunes Music Group, with “Chasing Ghosts” scheduled to appear later in May. Both singles follow The Silverblack’s rendition of “Boku no Sensou” (“My War“) by Japanese rock act Shinsei Kamattechan, the theme song to the anime Attack on Titan, released in November 2021. Judgment follows up on the Italian group’s acclaimed 2019 Prototype 6​:​17 album, having announced that work on the record was under way in March of 2020; Burton C. Bell (Ascension of the Watchers, ex-Fear Factory) will be featured as a guest vocalist on the title track. The Silverblack has also released an animated video for “Nocturne” created by Elena S..









The Silverblack

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

DarkTunes Music Group

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Burton C. Bell

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)